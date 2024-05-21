2 women arrested for prostitution at Anderson massage parlor

A police officer carries handcuffs before a raid in 2022. Shelbyville police arrested a man on Feb. 9 after they say he shot a 16-year-old boy several times in a drive-by shooting in December 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police arrested two women on Monday after investigating a local massage parlor for criminal activity.

Investigators with the Anderson Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of East 53rd Street on a report of criminal activity at a local business.

“Women operating the massage parlor would agree to perform lewd acts for money while performing their duties as masseuses,” APD said in a release.

During the execution of the search warrant, Zhang Liangzhen, 56, of Crawfordsville, and Hongmei Guang, 45, of Anderson were taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail for prostitution.

Police say the investigation into the massage parlor is ongoing.