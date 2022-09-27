All Indiana

How smartphone use impacts your health

by: Tierra Carpenter
As the number of smartphones in use continues to grow across the world, cases of obesity are also growing and notably in children.

If you’re suspecting there’s a correlation, there is.

It’s not just because people have become less active in the internet age, but it has to do with the electromagnetic fields emitted by mobile phones.

Doctor Conor Hogan PHD., neuro-socio Psychologist and the author of “The Gym Upstairs – The Neuroscientific Secrets of Future Champions,” joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to talk about these disturbing findings.

