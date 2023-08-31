Indiana Youth Services Association providing hope to young children

Today, we are honored to have two distinguished guests, David Westenberger, the CEO of the Indiana Youth Services Association, and James Taylor, the Student/Social Services Director, joining us on today’s All Indiana!

Together, they will shed light on the critical role played by Youth Service Bureaus in our community. Their invaluable insights and experiences will offer a deeper understanding of the essential work being done to support the youth in Indiana, highlighting the importance of these services in nurturing the potential and well-being of our future generations.