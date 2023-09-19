Search
Indy Eleven preps for final home game this season

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Eleven is back with a heartfelt tribute to the late racing legend, Bryan Clauson, and his enduring legacy.

Join us for an exclusive conversation featuring Jonathan Jones, Indy Eleven’s Director of Community Relations, along with Tim Clauson and Taylor McLean from the Clauson family.

We’ll dive into the details of BC39 Night and Fan Appreciation Night, both scheduled for September 30th, as we celebrate the spirit of racing and the incredible support of fans.

This promises to be a touching and inspiring discussion as we honor Bryan Clauson’s memory and the impact he continues to have on the world of motorsports and beyond.

