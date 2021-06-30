All Indiana

Mural project in Carmel dedicated to Indiana’s Black heroes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– A new mural coming to the Carmel Arts & Design District is celebrating people who are considered to be some of Indiana’s Black heroes.

The project that was sparked by the ideas of the students with Be The Change Indy, the Carmel government, and Indianapolis-based artist Israel Solomon. The large-scale mural will sport the faces of Hoosiers including legendary entrepreneur Madame C.J. Walker, R&B singer and producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, comedian Mike Epps, WNBA hall-of-famer Tamika Catchings, and musician Janet Jackson.

Solomon, a visual artist and art educator, has seen the buzz grow around his work of over the last couple years after being showcased at the Garfield Park Arts Center, the Indiana Black Expo and on Massachusetts Avenue. He spoke about what message he wants the mural to send.

“I thought that by bringing these figures in, what we could do is we could spark some minds and people who may not know who those individuals are; may be able to say, ‘OK, so her name is Madame C.J. Walker, let me look her up’ and ‘let me find out a little bit more about her,'” Solomon said. “I always try to have the positivity in creating my work and hopefully there can be some type of way to educate as well.”

Lily McAndrews, Izza Khurram, Dariush Khurram, Adell Urtel and Camila Carillo formed Be the Change Indy hoping to raise awareness about social justice issues both locally and around the world.

They talked on Tuesday’s “All Indiana” about what starting their first major project means to them and what it’s like having the support of their community.

The mural is expected to be finished within the next couple months. It’s at 30 1st St. S.W., which is southwest of the intersection of East Main Street and North Rangeline Road in Carmel.