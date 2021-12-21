All Indiana

Ruoff Music Center runs new holiday drive-thru light show

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH)– The Ruoff Music Center is hosting a holiday light show for the first time.

Guests are invited to attend the Magic of Lights and drive through a 1-mile display that families can enjoy from the comfort of their own cars.

Live Nation teamed up with a group called FunGuys Events to put the show together and created the course that shows off more than a million lights.

Nick Shane, with FunGuys, appeared Tuesday on “All Indiana” to talk about the details in the various features, holiday themes, and why they chose the Ruoff for the Magic of Lights show. Shane also described what he loves most about the experience.

“It’s the enjoyment that families have and the kids,” Shane said. “The kids eyes lighting up when they get to see the lights is the most special thing.”

Shane says they plan to make Magic of Lights a Noblesville family tradition for years to come.

Advance-sale tickets from $25-$35 per standard vehicle are available online.