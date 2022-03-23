All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Hoagies & Hops

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Hoagies & Hops.

In honor of National Cheesesteak Day tomorrow, local eatery Hoagies & Hops will donate 15 percent of food and beer sales on Thursday, March 24 to the Martin Luther King Community Center.

Owner Kristina Mazza missed the sandwiches she had loved growing up in southeastern Pennsylvania and opened Hoagie & Hops in 2015 to bring an authentic taste of home to Indianapolis.

Address: 155 Boulevard Pl. Indianapolis, IN

For more information visit, hoagiesandhops.com.

