The troubling trend with ghostwriting

You may have seen ghostwriters emerge into the public eye more recently, sharing concerns about celebrities they’ve worked with or other similar stories.

It’s a troubling trend, according to internationally acclaimed ghostwriter and persuasive writing coach Joshua Lisec.

The internationally acclaimed ghostwriter, pursuasive writing coach and author of the new best selling book called “So Good They Call You Fake,” says many people have the wrote idea about how ghostwriting works.

“Most people I found think ghostwriting is where the ghostwriter writes a book about a subject that the author wants – the author puts their name on it and they go in and give interviews about it,” Lisec said.

But really, Lisec says, the author is generally very involved in the process.

“The job of a ghostwriter is some combination of interviewer, project managerediting professional and of course, therapist, all rolled into one. And it’s an accurate reflection of the author’s ideas and stories,” Lisec said. “In most cases, it feels like it’s their own words so they’re happy to say that they are the author of it, because it really does reflect their ideas more than it does the ghostwriters.”

Lisec says he will spend weeks, sometimes months interviewing the author to make sure he accurately captures their stories, communication style and tone. This could mean hundreds of hours of flying back and forth to meet with the author.

To hear more about Lisec’s ghostwriting experience or learn how to purchase his new bestselling book, watch the video in the player above.