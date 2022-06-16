All Indiana

What the Funk Tour celebrates Juneteenth in Indy

You can’t have a Juneteenth party without music and this weekend there will be lots of it with the help of a music legend and some the city’s rising stars.

Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson is a man that’s been instrumental in Indy’s music scene and a big part of this weekend’s extravaganzas.

He joined us today to share what you need to know about the upcoming What the Funk Tour, other Juneteenth events and his upcoming conference.

Events:

Indiana Juneteenth Freedom Music Festival featuring What the Funk Tour

Madam Walker Legacy Center Juneteenth Events