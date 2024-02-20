WISH-TV welcomes new multicultural reporter Emil Ekiyor

Getting to know Emil Ekiyor

WISH-TV proudly introduces Emil Ekiyor as its newest Multicultural Contributor, dedicated to highlighting stories within the Black community.

With a focus on business and non-profit sectors, Ekiyor brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role, conducting informative interviews that delve into pertinent topics.

Beyond his professional pursuits, it’s worth noting Ekiyor’s fondness for Kit Kats, adding a touch of personal flair to his profile.

Viewers can anticipate engaging content and insightful discussions as Ekiyor joins this new journey with WISH-TV.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at the full interview above and get to know Emil Ekiyor!