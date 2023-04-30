‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana legislature wrap-up and US debt ceiling moves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is officially in the books.

Lawmakers wrapped up their work in the early hours of Friday after a marathon session. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he got pretty much everything he asked for.

On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s government reporter Garrett Bergquist, explained why both sides are claiming some victories. Also, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany talked about the legislative measures affecting schools and their libraries.

Meanwhile, Washington’s budget battle is heating up. The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill raising the nation’s debt ceiling. In January, the U.S. hit the debt ceiling set by Congress, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government open and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default.

News 8’s Scott Sander spoke with U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, a Republican from Indiana who serves on the House Budget Committee, about the debt ceiling bill.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.

