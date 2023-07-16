All INdiana Politics: July 16, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s episode of “All INdiana Politics,” Garrett Bergquist speaks with former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who announced that he will be running for governor of Indiana. Hill also discusses overincarceration, wasteful spending, and how he’ll stand out from the other candidates.

Democrat Keith Potts sits down with Garrett Bergquist to discuss running for U.S. Senate, federal gun laws, social security taxes, banning military-style rifles, and more.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Ali Bartlett, join the show to discuss Curtis Hill’s candidacy, Potts’ advantages over other candidates in the U.S. Senate race, and Jefferson Shreve’s public safety plan.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.