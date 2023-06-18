All INdiana Politics: June 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics’ Garrett Bergquist sits down with Andrew Horning to discuss his candidacy for Senate on the Libertarian ticket and the central goal of his campaign.

Indiana Rep. Cherrish Pryor attends the inaugural White House Juneteenth concert and discusses using Juneteenth as an opportunity to educate on the legacy of slavery and racism in the United States, while reflecting on what still needs to be done.

Last but not least, Indiana’s best political team sits down to discuss Donald Trump’s document case and Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plan for “Gun Free Zones” in Indianapolis.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.