All INdiana Politics: The year 2020 in review

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a political year like few others in memory.

It began with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett starting his second term and ended with two Indiana natives taking key roles in a Biden administration.

And in between? A series of events we’ve never seen before.

Join News 8’s Phil Sanchez for this political year in review.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.