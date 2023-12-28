American Heart Association warns of increased heart attack risk during the holidays

AHA sees more heart attacks in last week of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Heart Association wants people to stay on top of their heart health during the holiday season.

The non-profit finds more people die of a heart attack in the last week of the year, compared to any other time of the year.

The most obvious risk factor is stress brought on by the holidays, whether it’s due to travel, finances, or even hosting loved ones.

Other factors include lack of exercise, excessive eating, and skipping medications.

AHA research has shown Christmas, the day after Christmas, and New Year’s Day are the three deadliest days for heart attacks in order.

Doctor Jerry Smartt, is on the AHA board. He says it’s important for people to stay on top of their routines and to watch their salt intake during this time of the year.

“Make sure that they’re getting good sleep,” Smartt said. “This is a time a year when people [that] have lost people. So there’s loneliness and depression. Check it out, check on your neighbor, especially if you know that they may have lost someone, and check your blood pressure.”

Smartt recommends most households have a blood pressure monitor.

He adds that he has noticed people waiting to go to the doctor or ER for heart attack symptoms, especially during the holidays, which could contribute to the increase.

“They don’t want to bother people to go to the hospital [or] go see the doctor,” Smartt said. “They wait at home, and then, that can really cause issues.”

Some of those classic signs of a heart attack are chest pressure or pain typically on your left side, arm and neck pain, lightheadedness, nausea, and shortness of breath.

AHA officials urge people to receive CPR training ahead of big gatherings or events as a preventative measure.

In a press release, Dr. William Gill, president of the AHA Indianapolis board, says people never know when they may need the training.

“You could be out holiday shopping, enjoying an office party, or spending time at a family gathering and witness someone having a heart attack and going into cardiac arrest,” Gill said. “Starting CPR immediately and calling 9-1-1 could be the difference in life or death in those situations.”

For materials on how to get CPR certified, click here.