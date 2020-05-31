Beautiful weather to wrap up the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About as good as it gets for the last day of May. Heat and humidity look to return later this week.

Today:

Another day full of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with low humidity. Highs hit the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and cool for the overnight hours. Lows dip to the mid to upper 40s.

Monday:

One last day of for pleasant weather before heat returns to the area. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, with highs in the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Hot and humid weather starts to build back to the area starting Tuesday, with highs back to the mid 80s. We’ll push near 90° by Wednesday, with scattered storms returning Wednesday afternoon. Mid 80s with humid conditions and daily spotty storm chances will close out the back end of the extended forecast.