Beech Grove community holds benefit for victims of deadly fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – The Beech Grove community came together on Sunday to support three families impacted by a fire last month that claimed the life of 2-year-old Brianna Chislom.

On Sunday, the Beech Grove Eagle Riders 4167 hosted a community event to raise money for the families as they try to get back on their feet.

There was a dunk tank, corn hole tournament, food and drinks.

Those with the Beech Grove Eagle Riders said they hope the event will provide both financial and emotional support to the families involved. Organizers say the families lost just about everything, have been staying in hotels, and are still trying to deal with the loss of 2-year-old Brianna.

“At the end of the day we’ve seen them smile, even for a moment, enjoying time with neighbors and community to see that we are all here pulling for them,” said Brad Haberman, secretary with the Beech Grove Eagle Riders.

The parents of Brianna say this is a perfect way to honor her as well.

“Brianna, this is what she would do, like this right here is her smile… and just her dancing around would bring everyone together just like this and we couldn’t ask for nothing better from the community,” said Dennis Chislom, Brianna’s father.

“It is wonderful to see how much love comes together in a tragedy that everybody is facing and it is not just us as individuals, but as a community, you know they feel and they understand so for everybody to come out… this is beautiful,” said April Budak, Brianna’s mother.

“It is hard, but with our friends family and the community it has been a little easier to deal with than just hiding in a corner and giving up,” said Chislom.

All of the money raised during the event will be split between the three families who were living in the apartments that caught fire.

If you’d like to make a donation you can do so by dropping it off at the Beech Grove Eagle Riders 4167 headquarters located at 712 Main Street in Beech Grove.