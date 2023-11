Bob Knight, legendary IU basketball coach, has died at age 83

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight and former Indiana Hoosiers player Isaiah Thomas on the court at half time during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bob Knight, the legendary basketball coach who won three NCAA championships at IU, has died at the age of 83.

His family announced the death Wednesday evening.

This is breaking news. More details will be added throughout the evening.