Basketball fans, coaches, players, give thoughts to the passing of Bob Knight

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans, players, former competitors, friends, and family continue to give their thoughts on former IU basketball coach Bob Knight, who passed away Wednesday at 83.

Army, where Knight coached before coming to IU, on X:

Be Thou At Peace, Bob Knight.

A.J. Guyton, former IU player, on X:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family during this difficult time. The experience playing for Coach Knight is one I wouldn’t trade for anything. I can say, I definitely got the most hugs from him as a player! Rest now Coach”

Ohio State Hoops, basketball organization, on X:

“The Ohio State Men’s Basketball Program mourns the loss of Bob Knight, a legend of college basketball. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Knight, his family, friends, teammates, and former players.”

Keith Smart, University of Arkansas Coach:

“Every stage of my life from the minute I stepped foot on IU’s campus Coach had a part in my development and thinking. Teaching life skills through basketball!! From my family to Coach Knight’s family our love and prayers. We will miss him!!”

Texas Tech Basketball, college basketball association:

“Coach Knight’s impact on our basketball program will forever be cherished as one of the greatest tenures in our history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family during this difficult time.”

Tom Crean, former IU head coach:

“Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences.”

Adam Sandler:

“Sending love to coach’s family. Won’t ever forget how much fun we had together making Anger Management. And won’t ever forget my pop being sick and Bobby calling him to lift his spirits. RIP Bobby”

Indiana Pacers on X:

“Coach Knight was truly one of a kind, with a passion for the sport and a personality that was larger than life on and off the court. In the state where basketball is life, he came to personify the game for countless Hoosiers and millions of others across the world. He will be missed terribly, and we at Pacers Sports & Entertainment keep him and his family in our prayers.”