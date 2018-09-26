Body of 44-year-old Fishers man found at Geist marina

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning in the Geist Reservoir near the marina, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Hamilton County Coroner John Chalfin on Wednesday night identified the man as Barry Ramage, 44, of Fishers, according to WISH-TV news partner the Hamilton County Reporter.

Police said some people were walking by when they noticed the body floating in the water about 10 a.m. Police sent out the dive team, and its members recovered the body of a man. Police said they took a missing persons report for a male on Monday.

They said the missing male spent time at the Geist Reservoir.

Police have not indicated if Ramage was the male who had been reported as missing.

Police did not know how long the body had been in the water.

“The missing-persons case was activated on Monday. So, if the two cases are linked, that could provide a timeline,” said Sgt. Tom Weger of Fishers police.

The coroner took the body for an autopsy, which should determine and his cause of death.