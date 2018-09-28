Boone County deputies find no suspect after early morning search

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities were searching for a suspect in Boone County early Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, they were called to a residence in the 6100 block of North State Road 39 for a report of an intruder with a firearm inside a residence.

Deputies say a man told them he picked up two male subjects and took them to his residence in order to sell them a vehicle. However, the sale was not complete and while the victim was driving the two subjects back into town, they attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim was able to escape and then drove home, but when he arrived home he witnessed a man wearing a mask, sunglasses and carrying a shotgun in his bedroom, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the victim, his 14-year-old daughter was inside the house at the time. Both the homeowner and his daughter were able to escape the house unharmed.

Deputies say that they did not find a suspect nor is there evidence leading them to believe that there was ever an intruder.

Deputies shut down State Road 39 at State Road 47 as they searched for the armed suspect.

There were no injuries involved in the incident.

The situation remains under investigation.