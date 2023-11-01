Braun gets Trump endorsement for governor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun during a campaign rally on November 2, 2018 at Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. President Trump is campaigning across the Midwest supporting Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Mike Braun to be Indiana’s next governor.

Trump announced his “complete and total endorsement” on his Truth Social account Wednesday evening.

“In the Senate, Mike is working hard to Support our Law Enforcement, Secure our Borders, and Stop the Woke Fascist Mob trying to destroy our Country,” Trump wrote in the endorsement. “Mike is an America First Conservative who knows how to Grow the Economy, Fight Inflation, and Champion ‘Hoosier’ Values.”

“I am honored to have former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement, as together we enacted the America First conservative economic agenda that lowered taxes, created good-paying Hoosier jobs, confirmed constitutionalists on the Supreme Court who protected life, and began building the wall to reduce illegal immigration,” Braun said in a statement to WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez. “Like him, I’m a businessman who got involved in politics because I was worried about the direction of America and the politicians who failed to put the people first.”

Braun has also announced his endorsement for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Braun is giving up his seat in the U.S. Senate to run for governor in 2024.

At least four other top name Republicans are seeking the party’s nomination to replace Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek a third term in office:

Suzanne Crouch, current Lt. Governor

Curtis Hill, former Indiana Attorney General

Brad Chambers, Indiana Commerce Secretary under Gov. Holcomb

Eric Doden, who headed economic development efforts for then-Gov. Mike Pence

The latest fundraising report, filed in July, listed Braun’s campaign with $4,631,156.69 cash on hand.

Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction as a Republican, is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Donald Rainwater, who received 11.4% of the votes cast in the 2020 governor’s race, has announced his intention to again seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination.