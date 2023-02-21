Breaking News

Former Colts OL and radio host Joe Staysniak arrested for strangulation, battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts offensive lineman Joe Staysniak was arrested early Tuesday morning, online jail records show.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department arrested the 56-year-old on preliminary charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation, and domestic battery.

Staysniak was arrested in Brownsburg and booked into the Hendrick’s County Jail at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Online court records show Staysniak faces one count of felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Staysniak was a standout offensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes before his NFL career. Over the course of his 63-game NFL career, he played for the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Arizona Cardinals.

Staysniak was a member of the Colts from 1992-1995. He is also the former co-host of a weekday morning sports radio talk show, “The Jeff and Big Joe Show,” on 1070 The Fan and 93.5 FM in Indianapolis.

News 8 has reached out to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department for additional information.