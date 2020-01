Bulter University unveils new mascot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new face of Bulter University is public.

The school released the first photo of Blue IV Wednesday morning.

Hi Bulldogs, I’m Blue, your new mascot-in-training! I am a 12-week-old male English bulldog, and I’m proud to be your next Butler Bulldog! https://t.co/2pHFPA6f2R pic.twitter.com/3MVhsfr6KT — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) January 22, 2020

The new mascot’s social media pages say the 12-week-old bulldog will be seen in-person Friday night at the men’s basketball game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Bulter will take on Marquette.

The school’s current mascot, Trip, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.