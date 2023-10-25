10,000 pounds of frozen burritos sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another popular freezer item is being pulled from shelves nationwide.

Don Miguel Foods, a company that produces frozen burritos, breakfast burritos, mini tacos, and other frozen Mexican foods, just recalled more than 10,000 pounds of its carne asada burritos.

According to the recall announcement, laboratory testing showed that the product may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The potentially contaminated burritos were all produced on Sept. 27 and were sold at Kroger and Walmart, among other retailers. They were also available for purchase through Amazon delivery.

The recalled burritos all have the date code D23270 printed on the package and the establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Any questions regarding the recall can be directed to Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 800-523-4635.

What food will you not eat frozen? Canned? From a jar?