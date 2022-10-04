Business

After the Bell: Inflation worries; Kim Kardashian settlement; Christmas trees, Taco Bell breakfast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election day is a month away, and the economy is top of mind for many voters.

A new poll by Monmouth shows that 82% of Americans ranked inflation as an extremely or very important issue. Independent voters say they are primarily concerned with rising prices, the economy and that cost of living.

Kim Kardashian settlement

Kim Kardashian will pay $1.3 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges.

The feds say she promoted a crypto asset, Ethereummax, on her Instagram page without telling her followers she received $250,000 to post it.

Kardashian also agreed to not promote any crypto securities for three years.

Christmas tree price hike

Christmas trees will likely cost more this year, not because the harvest is bad, though.

Inflation is causing trees to cost five to 20%.

Taco Bell breakfast woes

Taco Bell recently launched “questionable foods,” the company says. A few of the foods include; the naked egg taco and the waffle taco.

After realizing people just want the basics, the company hired comedian Pete Davidson to apologize for the launch.

Breakfast makes up 6% of Taco Bell’s sales.