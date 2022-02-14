Citizens Energy Group names Joseph Perkins as new senior vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lawyer for Allison Transmission on Monday was named senior vice president and general counsel for Citizens Energy Group.
Joseph Perkins has served five years as corporate counsel at Allison Transmission.
He is also the chair of the Martin University Board of Trustees, and a board member for the Indiana Stadium and Convention Center Building Authority.
A news release from Citizens Energy Group said, “Prior to his work with Allison, Perkins served in positions of increasing responsibility for other organizations including Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary for NIBCO, Inc.; Deputy General Counsel for the Americas and Legal Quality Champion for Cummins, Inc.; Senior Counsel – Power Generation Americas; Litigation and Employment Law Associate for Kightlinger & Gray; Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis; and Litigation and Employment Law Associate for Locke Reynolds.”
He received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his law degree from the University of Virginia.
“Joseph Perkins brings a wealth of legal experience to Citizens from more than 33 years as an attorney and general counsel for several organizations. His leadership skills and wide-ranging legal experience will be instrumental in the development and implementation of sound business strategies critical to the company’s success,” said Jeffrey Harrison, Citizens President & Chief Executive Officer.Statement from Jeffrey Harrison, Citizens president and chief executive officer