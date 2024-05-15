Search
IMPD finds person shot dead west of downtown near White River

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead on Tuesday night west of downtown, Indianapolis police say.

After arriving at the scene, investigators at the scene said they believe the gunshot was likely self-inflicted.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of person shot at West Vermont Street and North White River Parkway North Drive. That’s west of the river and the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

