33 become US citizens in ceremony at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-three people from 33 different countries took the Oath of Allegiance and became U.S. citizens on Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS President Doug Boles spoke to the new Americans. “From the very beginning of the Indianapolis 500 in 1911, it was called the International Sweepstakes because our founders wanted an opportunity through the speedway and through the Indy 500 to celebrate what Indiana and what Hoosiers’ spirit is about, but moreover what the American spirit is about.

The Indianapolis 500 continues to celebrate bringing people together from all over the world.

