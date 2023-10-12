Fort Wayne eyes large annexation for data center campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne plans to annex nearly 900 acres to develop a data center campus, but the mayor of Fort Wayne says he cannot name the company behind the effort.

In a news release, Mayor Tom Henry announced a development plan, a rezoning petition and a right-of-way vacation have been filed with the northeastern Indiana city government for 892 acres, the equivalent of about 675 football fields.

About 170 acres sit in the city limits while the rest will have to be annexed. It’s a rural area with a few homes on the southeast side of the city east of Adams Center Road and on the north and south sides of Paulding Road.

“The company cannot be named at this time due to the competitive nature of their industry. The area is identified in the recently adopted comprehensive plan as a strategic location for this type of economic development project,” the news release said.

The Democrat mayor will face Republican Thomas Didier, a City Council member, in the Nov. 7 election.

The annexation ordinance was expected to be introduced at a Fort Wayne City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24.