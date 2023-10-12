Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fort Wayne eyes large annexation for data center campus

(Provided Photo/Greater Fort Wayne Inc.)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne plans to annex nearly 900 acres to develop a data center campus, but the mayor of Fort Wayne says he cannot name the company behind the effort.

In a news release, Mayor Tom Henry announced a development plan, a rezoning petition and a right-of-way vacation have been filed with the northeastern Indiana city government for 892 acres, the equivalent of about 675 football fields.

About 170 acres sit in the city limits while the rest will have to be annexed. It’s a rural area with a few homes on the southeast side of the city east of Adams Center Road and on the north and south sides of Paulding Road.

“The company cannot be named at this time due to the competitive nature of their industry. The area is identified in the recently adopted comprehensive plan as a strategic location for this type of economic development project,” the news release said.

The Democrat mayor will face Republican Thomas Didier, a City Council member, in the Nov. 7 election.

The annexation ordinance was expected to be introduced at a Fort Wayne City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Stray dog graduates from Medical...
Local News /
Gardner Minshew looks forward to...
Indianapolis Colts /
Black student suspended over his...
Education /
Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana...
Local News /
UAW expands strike to include...
Business /
Noblesville, Portage theaters add Swifties...
Entertainment /
Zionsville holds support circle of...
Multicultural News /
Colts players react to Anthony...
Indianapolis Colts /