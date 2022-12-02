Business

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

November jobs report out Friday

The federal government will release the November jobs report on Friday.

Economists expect the report to reflect slow job growth. Only about 200,000 positions are expected to have been added.

Tech companies, in particular, have cut jobs last month.

Biggest three-week drop in mortgage rates since 2008

Mortgage rates fell for a third straight week, notching their biggest three-week decline in 14 years.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.49% this week, down from a peak of 7.08% on Nov. 10, according to Freddie Mac.

New Airbnb platform allows renters to host apartments

Airbnb is launching a program that will showcase “Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings” to rent.

It will allow prospective renters to let their homes for short stays.

The company’s co-founder says the service will help renters make more cash amid rising living costs.

OPEC makes largest crude oil production in two years

Opec cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets.

The group is expected to keep supplies unchanged when it meets Sunday.