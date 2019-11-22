INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Green city

Indiana ranks among the greenest cities in the U.S. – and is the greenest major city in Indiana – according to a new report.

The city ranks 22nd among the top 50 populated metropolitan statistical areas.

HighRises.com said it looked at solar use, green spaces, commuters who drive alone, among other things.

Walkable city

Kids that grew up in walkable cities are more likely to move up the economic ladder, according to new research.

Researchers looked at three different factors: walkability, car ownership and economic background. They found that walkability – more than the two other factors – predicted upward mobility.

Moving rate

Americans are moving at the lowest level on record.

The Census Bureau said this is happening as deep changes in the economy and the housing market increasingly freeze Americans in place.

These days, rents in many larger cities have exploded, making it much harder for a young person seeking better opportunities to afford to move there. And low-wage jobs, after adjusting for the local cost of living, pay about the same everywhere.

Charging stations

The LA District Attorney’s Office recently warned about possible malware at charging stations in airports and train stations this holiday season.

Other people could gain access to data on your phone through “juice jacking,” which uses a USB charger to transfer information along with power as you charge.

To keep data safe, travelers should bring their own chargers and only plug into outlets.