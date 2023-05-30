Search
Indiana branch of Fortune 500 company closing, laying off entire workforce

by: Jason Ronimous
AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana packaging plant, that is a branch of a Fortune 500 company, will cease operations in August, according to a letter to the state from Graphic Packaging International.

Graphic Packaging International is permanently closing its converting facility located at 1201 S. Grandstaff Dr. in Auburn.

The company makes various packaging products from cookie to produce boxes, food service containers and packaging product machinery.

GPI is headquartered in Georgia and operates several mills and packaging plants throughout the United States.

70 employees will be terminated on or before August 4.

