Web concerts on Indianapolis buses return for Season 6

From IndyGo: “Music in Transit” Season 6

Video with this story is from IndyGo’s Facebook page.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music lovers of Indianapolis, taping was underway Friday and Saturday for Season 6 of “Music in Transit.”

That’s a web concert series recorded on IndyGo buses.

The government transportation entity IndyGo says in a news release, “In past years, the Indiana-based musical acts performed on a local 60-foot, articulated, electric battery Red Line bus. New this year, the acts will perform on a recently unveiled Purple Line bus.”

The Red and Purple lines are rapid-transit bus routes in the city.

Featured acts for 2024 were rock band Antlerhead, and psychedelic rock band Moon Goons.

Square Cat Vinyl record store, and the cultural development and social justice organization GANGGANG partnered with IndyGo for the project, a news release said.