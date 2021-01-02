Business

Indiana Grown: Uncle Al’s Breading

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time the owners of Uncle Al’s Breading, Doug and Mary Morrow, stopped by Daybreak.

Located in Converse, Indiana, Uncle Al’s Breading is used in restaurants, fish frys, at private clubs and in kitchens.

The Morrows talked about their five breading flavors, how they got started and where Uncle Al’s Breading can be purchased.

For more information on Uncle Al’s Breading, click here.

