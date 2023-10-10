McDonald’s brings back Boo Buckets for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets for this year’s Halloween season.

Boo Buckets are set to replace Happy Meal packaging for a short while starting Oct. 17, according to a news release.

The four new Halloween designs of the buckets include Monster, Skeleton, Mummy, and Vampire. These designs are coming to life for the first time since the original purple Boo Bucket.

The buckets were introduced in 1986 and have been offered on and off since. The first Boo Buckets were all orange and came in three different designs, which were the McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin.

The restaurant chain says the Boo Buckets will be gone faster than you can say “boo!” So head to your local McDonald’s to get a festive pail while supplies last.