Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

McDonald’s brings back Boo Buckets for 2023

McDonald's Boo Buckets Poster(Provided Photo by/ McDonald's)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets for this year’s Halloween season.

Boo Buckets are set to replace Happy Meal packaging for a short while starting Oct. 17, according to a news release.

The four new Halloween designs of the buckets include Monster, Skeleton, Mummy, and Vampire. These designs are coming to life for the first time since the original purple Boo Bucket.

The buckets were introduced in 1986 and have been offered on and off since. The first Boo Buckets were all orange and came in three different designs, which were the McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin.

The restaurant chain says the Boo Buckets will be gone faster than you can say “boo!” So head to your local McDonald’s to get a festive pail while supplies last.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Prosecutor blasts ‘unfounded allegations’ by...
News /
Prosecutors ask judge to take...
National News /
US declares the ousting of...
National News /
Pepsi scores a big profit...
Business /
Tamika Catchings named OMWBD Vendor...
Getting Started /
VIDEO: Price frights! Sugar shortage...
News /
Eskenazi Health reminds parents of...
Health Spotlight /
Interactive map offers timeline of...
Local News /