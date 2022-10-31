Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

World’s food security at stake as Russia exits grain deal

The world’s food security is at stake as Russia exits a grain deal.

A pact reached in July had helped temper wheat futures after they rocketed to a record high in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The latest trade setback threatens to worsen already severe inflation and deepen a global food crisis.

Total credit card balances reach $916 billion in September

Record credit card issuance and increased spending helped push total card balances to $916 billion last month.

That was nearly identical to the level of debt recorded in December 2019.

Balances are up 9% from January and are about 23% higher than their pandemic low in April 2021.

Stores, restaurants offering Halloween discounts

Many stores and restaurants are offering spooky sales, discounts, and freebies on Monday for Halloween.

Applebee’s is offering a free order of boneless wings with any purchase of $30 or more with orders placed on the mobile app.

Chipotle rewards members who visit a participating location while wearing a costume will receive one entree item for $6.

Celebrities leaving Twitter over Elon Musk takeover

Some celebrities are ditching Twitter as Elon Musk takes over the platform.

Singer Sara Bareilles joined “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Shonda Rhimes and “This is Us” director Ken Olin by leaving Twitter.

Director and actor Rob Reiner encouraged people to stay on the platform and continue tweeting as the November election looms.

Indy dive bar ranked No. 1 in the state

Indiana’s top dive bar is Ralph’s Great Divide, located at 743 E. New York Street.

The top-rated dive bars in each state were ranked based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.