Holiday World rolls to weekend opening with new coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s largest amusement park will start the spring by jumping straight into autumn because Holiday World’s Thanksgiving-themed area is getting all the early headlines.

“The feedback from Good Gravy! from the day we announced and beyond has been overwhelming,” said Holiday World owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt, in a comment provided to News 8. “The ride is going to be very popular this season.”

We have followed the progress of the ‘Good Gravy!’ ride since it was still on the drawing board. It is an oversized interpretation of Thanksgiving dinner: riders sit in gravy boat trains as they speed out of grandma’s house, through a giant can of cranberry sauce, and past a towering milk jug.

Then it all happens again, in the other direction!

The coaster is a rare family-friendly example of what’s known as a “boomerang” ride. Boomerang coasters use the same tracks to deliver a forward and backward ride, switching directions on the hill or “spike” that marks the halfway point.

Boomerangs in some parks feature extreme twists, turns, and loops for advanced riders, but ‘Good Gravy!’ is a relatively tame ride, with a minimum height for riders of 38″, similar to the new ride’s Thanksgiving-area neighbors “Turkey Whirl” and “Gobblers Getaway.”

Trade show debut of new coach for Good Gravy! ride at Holiday World (Photo Provided/Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari)

Last month, the park auctioned off the very first rides on ‘Good Gravy!’, raising money for the North Spencer Community Action Center to provide social services, food, clothes, health care, and educational programs. The first rides happened on May 3. The weekend of May 4 and 5 provided the park’s Platinum and Season Pass members exclusive access.

On Saturday, Holiday World opens to all visitors, with single-day passes starting at $39.99. Splashin’ Safari then opens the next weekend and prices increase. Both parks are cashless. Holiday World is slated to close in October.