Pedialyte now marketing to adults to help with hangovers

Pedialyte isn't just for children anymore.

The company has recently started marketing the product for adults with new "Sparkling Rush" powder packs.

"There's a reason so many turn to Pedialyte when they need help hydrating – it works," said Jennifer Williams, MPH, Research Scientist at Abbott who specializes in hydration.

The new product can be added to water to help with symptoms of dehydration by replacing electrolytes.

While Pedialyte doesn't officially market itself as a "hangover cure," several social media posts by the company hint that can help with the symptoms following a night on the town.

"Now it's a party," a Twitter post reads, featuring several Pedialyte products inside of a cooler. "Stay hydrated, friends!"

The company also mentions Pedialyte and hangovers on its website .

"Pedialyte is not a hangover cure, but it can help with the dehydration you may experience after a couple of cocktails," their website says.