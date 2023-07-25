POLL: How do you feel about Twitter rebranding to ‘X’?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Elon Musk purchased Twitter last summer for $44 billion, he said there were going to be changes to the platform.

Arguably one of the biggest occurred when he announced that on Monday, Twitter would be rebranded to “X.” Along with the name change, the platform’s iconic bird logo was removed during the shift.

Musk tweeted Sunday that the idea behind replacing the bird with an ‘X’ was to “embody the imperfections in us that make us unique.”

Current Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Linda Yaccarino shared her support of the rebranding, as well, saying, “‘X’ is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

The change has received both positive and negative feedback. To better understand how people felt about the change, News 8 put out a poll on my personal Instagram page, asking followers how they felt about the branding change.

The poll on Instagram had 3 options: “Love it,” “Nope,” and “Really don’t care.”

Out of 61 votes, 52% of people voted “Nope” to the change. Another 46% person voted they “really didn’t care.” Only two people voted that they “loved” the change.

News 8 reached out to those who answered the poll, who shared their reasons why they cast the vote they did.

“I understand wanting to rebrand the social media platform as changes are being made, but the Twitter bird has (been) synonymously used to represent the brand. Changing the logo to an ‘X’ will confuse a majority of the public,” a person who voted against the change said.

Another user who voted against the change says Twitter was a “great name with an iconic logo” and “the phrase ‘tweet something’ was too good to change.”

Those who were indifferent argued that the app was an outdated form of media, and that Twitter seemed to be working fine prior to the change.

Of the 61 votes, 2 users voted for the change. One of those two said, “I just love Elon. He’s making it his own thing. SpaceX is obviously a big piece of his investment portfolio. He’s been so vocal about the changes he’s making, so I understand why he is rebranding it to his own thing.”

The same voter also added, “(Musk) is a ‘poke a bear’ kinda guy. It’s just another way to stir the pot.”

To continue the discussion, News 8 asks again: How do you feel about Twitter rebranding to ‘X’?