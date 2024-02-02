The RoomPlace to close its 6 Indianapolis-area locations

The RoomPlace furniture retailer is shown Feb. 2, 2024, at 8301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis. The retailer announced the store is one of six in the Indianapolis area that is being closed. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

CHICAGO (WISH) — The RoomPlace announced Friday night it’s closing its six Indianapolis-area stores to concentrate its business on the Chicagoland area.

Bruce Berman, chief executive officer of the furniture retailer, said in a statement issued Friday night, “We are determined to become better and stronger in Chicagoland by continuing to offer consumers the largest selection of stylish brands at the market’s best prices.”

The Indianapolis-area store closings include one in Westfield, another in Plainfield, and four in Indianapolis. The RoomPlace stores in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Peoria, Illinois, will also be closed as part of the retailer’s restructuring plan to align costs with projected sales and “economic realities,” a news release said.

“The restructuring plan will utilize the benefits of a voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization to provide an orderly and transparent process as affected stores wind down,” the release added.

The RoomPlace will honor orders placed through Friday. A contractor will conduct sales at the closing locations.

Eighteen stores will remain open in greater Chicago. “This is not an end; it’s a new beginning for Chicagoland,” Berman also said in the statement.