Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Joya Dass.

APPLE WATCHES WILL SOON BE BACK ON THE SHELVES

Apple won a temporary reprieve for its $18 billion smartwatch business. A U.S. Appeals Court paused a federal agency’s import ban on most of its watch models.

This ruling will allow sales to resume in the coming weeks.

Apple has been back and forth with watch sales as regulators come to a final decision on if the watches violate another company’s patent. \

INTERCITY BUS STATIONS CLOSING ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Intercity bus stations are closing throughout the country. Passengers have had to wait on street corners and parking lots.

The Wall Street Journal reports years of declining ridership and company missteps have dragged down the fortunes of Greyhound, and now their bus stations are worth more as something else like apartments or retail stores.

RECRUITING PATIENTS USING A.I.

Recruiting patients is a challenge for the drug clinical trials but generative A.I. can help transform this process with “synthetic patients,” according to the dean of Stanford School of Medicine.

While researchers will still need to recruit people for treatments being studied, A.I. will help develop virtual representations of a broad and diverse patient population.

RECESSION PREDICTED IN THE U.S.

UBS says the U.S. will fall into a recession next summer. The Wall Street Bank also predicts the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates aggressively.

However, other banks believe the economy may slow but the U.S. will avoid a recession.

AIRLINES SAW SMOOTH TRAVEL FOR CHRISTMAS

It was a smooth Christmas holiday for the airlines. Figures from FlightAware show that U.S. carriers have canceled less than 1% of all flights over the past week.

The scene is much different to Southwest Airlines’ schedule meltdown over the last 10 days of 2022, which caused the cancelation of 17 thousand flights and left two million passengers stranded.