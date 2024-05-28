Tasty Takeout: The Blue Avocado

The Blue Avocado will be part of the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The owner, Tamara Harris, will share some delicious food and talk about this partnership. You can learn more at their website: The Blue Avocado

They understand the importance of time and cherish moments spent with friends and family.

With busy schedules in mind, they aim to simplify meal planning, ensuring nutritious meals without sacrificing freshness.

They offer to take care of meal planning, shopping, and cooking, leaving you to focus on other priorities.