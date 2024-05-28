7th annual Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration

Bryanna Barnes, part of the team at the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library, will be teaming up with Keshia McEntire, an author and Public Relations Manager at Indianapolis Public Library.

Together, they’ll shine a spotlight on the upcoming 7th annual Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration.

This event promises to be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate literature and the rich cultural heritage of Juneteenth.

It’s a chance to come together, enjoy great books, and commemorate the significance of Juneteenth in our community.

More Info:

It’s all happening on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is a big celebration of the African American experience, bringing together poets, artists, storytellers, musicians, and local authors to share their talents and stories.

This year’s special author presentation will focus on African Americans & the Arts.

Authors are invited to showcase their works inspired by different forms of art in the African American community.

If you’re a local author, you can apply to be featured at the event until May 26. Selected authors will get table space to meet people, connect with other authors, and share their books.

Find out more and apply at indypl.org/cblc.

Don’t miss out on the exciting performances, including poetry by Januarie York, a film screening from IU Bloomington’s Black Film Center & Archive, African drumming by Siteaw Inc., music by Jamie Johnson and DJN4Red, plus a free 360 photo booth for some fun snapshots!