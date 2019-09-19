INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Honda

Honda plans to add 34 new jobs and invest $4.2 million into its Greensburg, Indiana plant, where the company will build a new hybrid-electric version of its CRV crossover.

The CRV hybrid will be the third electrified Honda model made in the U.S.

The company said it is investing money and creating jobs at the plant to support the vehicle’s production.

Kroger

Kroger will start selling longer-lasting avocados to reduce waste and save money.

This week the company will start selling avocados treated with a plant-based solution that helps slow down decay.

The fruit will be available in about 1,100 Kroger stores.

Amazon

Amazon is eliminating a customer service role that allows people to work from home on a flexible schedule.

Business Insider says those workers will have to work more hours or give up their jobs.

Employees hired under this program answer customer-service calls about undelivered packages, product questions and other concerns.

Interest rates

The Federal Reserve did cut interest rates so some things are getting cheaper.

Borrowers may see interest rates decrease on credit cards, variable student rate loans, auto loans, small business loans and home equity lines of credit making those products cheaper in the long term.

Interest rates on credit cards are closely tied to the prime rate, so you’ll likely see decreases near a quarter percent on interest rates.