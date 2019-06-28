Walmart.com offers free delivery, with some caveats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Order $35 of groceries on Walmart.com, and they will be delivered at no cost the next day if you live in Indianapolis.

The retailer on Friday announced the free delivery service will be operated from its Walmart eCommerce Fulfillment Center in Plainfield.

A total of 220,000 items will be eligible for delivery via Walmart.com’s NextDay delivery service. A news release also noted other caveats, such as the $35 minimum order and “Cut-off times vary by location.”

The goal of the NextDay delivery service is to reach 75% of U.S. homes by the end of 2019.