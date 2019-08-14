INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Indiana robocalls

Hoosiers complained 64,000 times about robocalls in the past year.

As a comparison, Californians complained 750,000 times.

Social Catfish says Texas, particularly the 214 area code, gets the most robocalls in the nation.

Another study estimates 50% of all mobile calls ae spam

Apple laptop ban

If your 2015 Macbook Pro with retina display is a fire risk, you can’t bring it on an airplane. But Bloomberg is reporting that the FAA is taking the extra step of explicitly banning select Macbooks from being brought aboard as cargo or carryons – seemingly singling out these devices like it did with Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Tariffs

President Trump said he was delaying some of the tariffs because of the holiday season.

Certain products, including laptops, cellphones and toys, will recieve an exemption from tariffs until Dec. 15.

A slew of Christmas-related products also appeared on the delay list. They include decorations for “Christmas festivities, Nativity scenes and figures thereof” as well as Christmas tree lights and ornaments.

Mortgage record high

U.S. mortgage debt hits record, eclipsing the 2008 peak.

Mortgage balances rose by $162 billion in the second quarter to $9.406 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Quicken Loans says U.S. home values have reached their highest level since 2007.