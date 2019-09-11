Wednesday’s business headlines

Business

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Uninsured Americans

The number of Americans without health insurance rose last year.

The Census Bureau says almost 2 million more people were without insurance.

Driving the drop was the decrease in people covered by Medicaid.

United promo

United announced a new promotion to reach the oldest members of Generation Z: travelers between the ages of 18 and 22.

Flights must be booked through the airline’s mobile app; passengers have to be members of the loyalty program; and discounts are available only for economy or the no-frills class known as “basic economy.”

Kroger

Some Kroger stores will soon put plant-based meat alternatives in the conventional meat department.

The experiment is with the plant-based food association and how it will measure meat and plant-based products sales are impacted by product placement.

Plant-based companies like Beyond Meat have argued their products should go in the meat aisle.

Gamestop

Gamestop is closing 180-200 stores for good.

Sales at Gamestop were down 14% during the company’s fiscal, the Hollywood Reporter says.

It has been hit hard by online competitors.

