INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Delta

Delta Airlines chief executive says he wants to bring “magic” back to air travel. His main promise, free wifi on all flights.

He doesn’t want to stop there, he talked about digitizing the entire flight process from robotics, texting and binge button entertainment viewing.

He expects the free wifi to happen in the next couple of years.

Google Assist

Google announced at CES that Google Assistant will soon be able to read webpages to you and even translate them if they’re written in another language.

You’ll just have to open a website in Chrome and on an Android phone and then say “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page.”

The feature will be limited to Android phones when it launches later this year.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates fall further, as buyers rush into the first open houses of 2020.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to the lowest level since October this week at 3.69% .

Oil

Investors have had all night to assess the Iran strikes on U.S. military bases.

Crude oil prices surged and U.S. stock market futures tumbled late Tuesday after Iran fired multiple missiles at an air base in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

This raises fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Gold, which is considered a safe haven in times of trouble, jumped as well.