Citizens Energy Group estimates up to 100 Noblesville homes affected after high pressure event

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Dozens of homes in Noblesville have been impacted after a pressurization issue during maintenance work Friday.

Citizens Westfield Water experienced a “high pressure event on its water distribution system” near 161st and Hazell Dell Parkway on Friday.

The issue developed during valve maintenance work, according to Citizens Energy Group.

“The issue has been isolated and pressures have returned to normal,” the company said in a statement to News 8.

An estimated 100 Noblesville-area homes have been impacted and crews are going door-to-door in the area of the Twin Oaks subdivision to see if customers are having pressure problems or if any damage has been done.

If you are experiencing pressure issues in the Twin Oaks area, you are asked to call Citizens Contact Center at 317-924-3311.